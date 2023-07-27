Naked Woman Shoots At Cars On Highway In US, Arrested

The bizarre scene caused serious traffic delays for drivers.

A bizarre scene unfolded during rush hour on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. A naked woman suddenly got out of her car and began firing using a gun at passing cars. No injuries were reported and the woman was taken into custody, reported ABC News.

California Highway Patrol received 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 at 4.40 pm, brandishing a gun at other drivers. The woman stopped in the middle of her lane, got out of her car with a knife and started yelling.

The woman then entered the car and drove a short distance to the toll plaza, stripped naked and got out of her car again with a gun.

"She was yelling at other vehicles, she began firing shots into the air, and then as other vehicles appeared to be kind of confused as to what was happening - maybe thinking there was a crash and they were trying to drive around it," CHP spokesperson Officer Andrew Barclay told ABC. "As they were trying to drive around, she started firing rounds towards those other vehicles."

The woman then began shooting randomly at the occupied cars. California Highway Patrol reached the location and asked the woman to put down her weapon. After briefly refusing to do so, the woman put down her firearm and was taken into police custody, New York Post reported.

The media outlet reported that the woman has been placed on a mental health hold in a local hospital. She would be booked on unspecified charges upon her release, cops said. The span, which carries about 40 million people a year, was closed for more than an hour eastbound, with residual delays lasting through the evening.



