Johnny Depp's First Wife Lori Allison Calls Amber Heard 'Horrific' In Rare Interview

Amber Heard was ordered to pay Johnny Depp more than $10 million in compensatory damages.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's first wife, Lori Allison, has branded American actress Amber Heard "horrific" in an interview following the pair's highly publicized defamation trial.

According to The New York Post, Allison wed the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor in 1983 when she was 25 and he was 20, but the pair divorced just two years later citing "irreconcilable differences." Appearing on the "Popcorned Planet" podcast, the 65-year-old was asked to give her take on the 36-year-old actress.

Referring to Heard as "she who shall not be named" throughout her interview, Allison recalled really liking the "Aquaman" actress at the start of her romance with Depp.

"I had met her before, I'd been to parties at his house.She seemed really nice and she was gorgeous, and what's not to love?But as the time went by and I would hear things about her - she who shall not be named - he didn't seem too happy all the time. I didn't see him a lot so I can't really say," Allison recalled.

Watch the video here:

"The things that affected me more were the things he said in court. I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him," she added.

Allison described her ex-husband as "very private," and asserted that Depp's decision to "come out so wholeheartedly" in the defamation case was the right one.

"I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well," she added.