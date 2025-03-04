Google's Chrome Update Blocks Popular Ad Blockers, Including uBlock Origin

Google's latest Chrome update has disabled several widely used ad-blocking extensions, including uBlock Origin. This comes with the search giant moving to a new extension framework, Manifest V3. The update is being rolled out to improve security and privacy, but it has also removed key functionalities that ad blockers rely on.

On Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), people reported Chrome disabling older extensions. A notification appears under the extensions tab in the browser's taskbar, informing users that the add-on has been turned off and is no longer supported.

Manifest V3: Google's new extension framework

Manifest V3 is Google's updated standard for Chrome extensions. It aims to improve security, privacy and performance. The company states that the changes aim to reduce the risks of malicious extensions and limit potential data abuse. But the update also restricts the ability of extensions to modify web requests, a feature essential for ad blockers.

Key extensions disabled

As Google phases out Manifest V2, Chrome users are seeing popular extensions, including uBlock Origin, become obsolete. Any extension that hasn't or cannot transition to Manifest V3 is being disabled, leaving users with limited alternatives, stated a report in the Verge.

Impact on other browsers

The shift to Manifest V3 isn't limited to Chrome. Other Chromium-based browsers, such as Microsoft Edge, are also losing support for older extensions. Brave, a privacy-focused browser, has stated it can only provide limited support for Manifest V2 extensions once Google fully removes them from the Chrome Web Store, reported The Verge.

Firefox and other browsers stand apart

Mozilla Firefox has said it will continue supporting both Manifest V2 and V3 extensions. This makes Firefox a viable option for those users who want to keep using powerful ad blockers like uBlock Origin without the new restrictions imposed by Google.

Microsoft Edge, also based on Chromium, is implementing Manifest V3 but has not set a firm deadline to phase out older extensions.

Privacy-focused browsers such as Brave and Vivaldi with built-in ad-blocking features are also emerging as potential alternatives.

For those who wish to continue using uBlock Origin, a lighter version called uBlock Origin Lite is available and compatible with Manifest V3. But this version lacks some of the advanced features of the original extension.

Google has defended the move, saying the transition to Manifest V3 is necessary to improve browser security and prevent misuse of extensions.