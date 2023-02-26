Former US Football Star Lived In Stadium For 2 Years. Read His Story

Former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

This story may not match the flashy reputation of former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, but he recently admitted that he spent the first two years of his career living in the Cincinnati Bengals' stadium because it provided everything he needed to survive.

On the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe, he said, "You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn't want to spend no money."

"Why are you telling me to rent a house or buy a house when everything I need is right at the facility?" Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system What's the point? I was so locked in. "It wasn't about having my own space."

He claimed that if the Bengals' then-head coach Marvin Lewis hadn't ejected him, he would have remained for longer.

The former wide receiver said, "He said it's time to be responsible, spread your wings, and get your own place." Johnson relocated to a nearby one-bedroom apartment.

According to CBS News, in 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson totaled 751 receptions for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns. All of those numbers still stand as franchise records. Johnson earned quite a bit of money over that span, but it sounds like he was hesitant to let any of it leave his bank account.

Johnson became a star in his third NFL season, and it was time for him to leave the facility.