Etiquette Expert Advises Against Using 'Just Checking In' In Professional Emails

Etiquette expert Jenny Dreizen warns against using the phrase "just checking in" in emails, calling it a "vague non-statement" that fails to achieve its intended purpose. According to Dreizen, this phrase can come across as passive-aggressive and does not effectively prompt the recipient to take action.
"As with all communication, the selection, order and cadence of our words matter," shares Jenny Dreizen, a modern-day etiquette, boundaries and relationships expert and the COO/co-founder of Fresh Starts Registry, a global divorce support network. "Emails-especially business ones-are there for a purpose, usually to try to accomplish some task in the best and most efficient way. Selecting your words carefully should be a path to maximum efficiency."
Straightforward Approach Gains Popularity
Some employees are adopting a more direct approach in their work communication, including in out-of-office responses. For example, Barry Ritholtz, chairman and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management, uses a blunt automated reply that clearly states his unavailability.
"'Just checking in' does not accomplish the task it seemingly needs to, which is to force the issue or expedite the to-do item," Dreizen told Parade. "When we're using email as communication, we want to be as straightforward and direct as possible. This phrase accomplishes nothing while also coming off vaguely passive-aggressive."
Gender Stereotypes in Email Communication
However, some women are adopting a different approach, choosing to "sound like a man" in their emails to get what they want. Experts warn against perpetuating gender stereotypes in the workplace, instead advocating for direct and brief communication that focuses on information exchange.
