Employees Of Consultancy Firm EY Asked To Wear Communist Party Badges In China

Every member of the Communist Party is required to wear the party badge.

The Chinese Communist Party is the founding and ruling political party of modern China. Any ruling party would primarily govern the federal departments and guide them for their appearance, but in China, Communist Party members at Ernst & Young China in Beijing have been requested to wear their party badges to demonstrate their allegiance to the government while they are at work, according to a Financial Times report.

The News Outlet reported that a Communist Party branch committee at the company made the demand just ahead of China's annual parliamentary meetings, a time of high political sensitivity in the country. On February 23, two people who received the command claim that the committee sent an email from its EY email account to every party member at the Beijing headquarters of the Big Four accounting companies. A party branch needs to set up a committee at a company when the number of its members exceeds seven but is below 50.

There are 97 million communist party members in the nation, according to The Financial Times, and the majority of them are expected to wear party pins to work. The practise is increasingly common during sensitive political periods.

"Wearing the party badge is the obligation of every Communist Party member. It helps to make their identities as party members visible, ensures they fulfil their party obligations, and strengthens their party consciousness," the party's regulations said.

"The badge should be placed in the middle of the left chest and cannot be worn on the collar. When worn with other badges, it should be placed above them," said the EY directive.