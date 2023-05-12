7,000-Year-Old Stone Road Uncovered At The Bottom Of Mediterranean Sea

The road, which is now 5 metres below sea level, was formerly part of an active site.

A 7,000-year-old stone road, buried beneath a layer of sea mud in the submerged remnants of an ancient settlement off the coast of Croatia, has been discovered by scientists recently, as per a report in Independent. Researchers from the University of Zadar in Croatia discovered the old stone path after clearing sea mud deposits off the shore of Soline on Korcula island.

Archaeologists believe the route connected a buried ancient settlement of the Hvar civilization to the island. The ancient settlement of Soline, which was formerly an artificial island, was found in 2021 by archaeologist Mate Parica of the University of Zadar in Croatia while analysing satellite photographs of the ocean region near Korcula.

The scientists stated that the stone slabs on the four-metre-wide platform were precisely stacked and the entire settlement may have been erected approximately 4900 BC, according to radiocarbon dating of conserved wood near the site.

"By radiocarbon analysis data of preserved wood found in the last campaign, the entire settlement dates back to around 4,900 BC. People walked on this communication almost 7,000 years ago," the University of Zadar said in a statement on Facebook.

"In underwater archaeological research of the submerged neolithic site of Soline on the island of Korcula, archaeologists found remains that surprised them. Namely, beneath the layers of sea mud, they discovered a road that connected the sunken prehistoric settlement of the Hvar culture with the coast of the island of Korcula," they further said, as per the outlet.

According to experts, the road, which is now roughly five metres below sea level, was formerly part of an active site. Archaeologists are reportedly discovering more "strange structures" in the vicinity.

The existence of another "almost identical" town at a depth of 4-5m, comparable to the one in Soline, was discovered while diving and researching the middle portion of Gradina Bay, as per Independent. Artefacts such as cream blades and a stone axe, as well as sacrificial fragments, were discovered at the site.