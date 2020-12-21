XAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link

XAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 3

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) -- the conducting body of XAT, has released the XAT 2021 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the XAT admit cards from the official website -- xatonline.in. Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 (XAT 2021), is a national level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI.

XAT 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

XAT 2021 will be held online at designated centres across the country on January 3. The admit cards of XAT 2021 will mention details of the candidates including XAT application numbers, XAT 2021 roll numbers and the exam centres.

XAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- xatonline.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the pop-up window, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the XAT 2021 Id and date of birth on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the XAT 2020 admit cards

XAT is conducted by the XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). To be eligible to apply for XAT 2020, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.