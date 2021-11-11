World Children's Day 2021: UNICEF India Calls For Safe Reopening Of Schools

World Children's Day: UNICEF India prioritising on reopening of schools

With schools being closed for long periods across India due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, and children losing a lot more than just education from losing time with their teachers and friends to nutritious school meals and in some cases, a safe haven that prevents abuse and violence, the United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF has called for safe reopening of schools and learning recovery on World Children's Day 2021.

The theme for this year’s WCD is to help children to recover from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the pandemic in the last two years. UNICEF India along with its partners have lined up a series of events between November 14 and November 20 – both in the virtual and physical spaces – to bring light to this issue.

As part of its corporate engagement, UNICEF partners, such as Google India, Oracle India, Kimberly-Clark India, Ibis, Housing.com, B-Medical systems, INIO Media network will lend their platforms for children and highlight WCD theme for the year 2021.

World Children's Day 2021 UNICEF Events

November 14-20: Pandemic classroom installation

A pandemic classroom will be installed at Open Amphitheatre, Select City Walk Mall, Saket that will highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s education, learning and well-being.

November 18: Launch of Changing Childhood Project Report – a landmark poll

UNICEF will release findings of The Changing Childhood Project - a landmark poll by UNICEF and Gallup that asked multiple generations for their views on the world and what it is like to be a child today.

November 19-20: Iconic buildings and historic monuments to #GoBlue

Monuments across the country including Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House and Qutub Minar will be lit up in blue lights signifying the nation-wide celebration of child rights and to put the spotlight on Learning Recovery.

November 20: Charter of Demands presented to Parliamentarians on prioritizing children’s education and their recovery

UNICEF India has also partnered with the Parliamentarians’ Group for Children (PGC) to organize a Parliament with Children on November 20. The Parliament of children will be held in the presence of members of Parliament. PGC is a platform that convenes, informs and engages Members of Parliament on issues of children's rights, a UNICEF statement said. At the event, children will present their demands to re-open schools.