World Braille Day 2021: DU To Host Webinar On January 4

The University of Delhi, or DU, will host a webinar on World Braille Day 2021, January 4, between 4 pm and 6 pm. The web-seminar will be organised by the Department of Social Science, DU. As part of the webinar, Dr Sanjay Jain, Principal ILS Law College Pune and Mr Rajive Raturi, Special Monitor, National Human Rights Commission of India will speak on ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’: Reflections from Policy Discourse and Legal Framework for Persons with Disabilities in India.

World Braille Day is celebrated every year on January 4 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Louis Braille -- the inventor of Braille for persons with visual disabilities. Louis Braille was born on January 4, 1809, in Coupvray, France.

The organising secretary of the Department of Social Science’s webinar on World Braille Day is Mr Abhishekh Thakur. The webinar will be moderated by Mr PC Behera. The DU World Braille Day 2021 webinar committee, as per a DU statement, comprises Dr Meenu Anand, Dr Archana Kaushik, Dr A Malathi and Mr NT Thomas.