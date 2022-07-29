Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has asked officials to withdraw recognition of private universities if found violating the norms set by the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the government, a release here said.

Bais, during a review meeting with the officials of the higher and technical education department at Raj Bhavan, said that it was imperative to ensure that a university had adequate land, building and infrastructure before recognition is granted to it, according to the release issued on Thursday.

The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of universities, said that he had found institutes were running with insufficient resources, with UGC norms and government rules not getting followed in some cases. “Vice-chancellors have been directed to follow norms and develop basic infrastructure. In the interest of students, it is necessary for private universities to comply with all parameters,” he added.

