Will NEET, JEE Main, CUCET 2021 Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1, 2021. With only 41 days remaining, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the information bulletin and start the registration process. There’s no official update on the two postponed sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the postponed JEE Advanced exam. Students, seeking admission to top medical and engineering institutes of the country, are asking on social media when the government will make announcements on these exams.

The Education Ministry is expected to take a call on these exams soon, according to officials.

“The situation is being reviewed to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a senior official told PTI.

Universities will also start their admission process in the next month. Delhi University, which will use Class 12 marks to prepare merit lists, is likely to begin the admission process in mid-July.

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi recently informed the Education Ministry has not decided on the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET). The exam was supposed to be conducted by the NTA, as a single entrance test for admission to 45 central universities across the country.

"The Education Ministry has not yet taken a decision on it. There is always a possibility of (adopting) the CUCET," Prof Joshi, who is a member of the CUCET committee, told PTI. The CUCET committee had submitted a report on the exam to the ministry earlier.

“If the government decides to adopt the CUCET, then it will be helpful. If it does not happen this year, the marks given by the boards will be considered. Every year, a merit-based list is created and that is how it will be done this year too,” Prof Joshi added.

The NTA has started a new website, neet.nta.nic.in for the 2021 edition of the exam. When released, application forms will be available there.