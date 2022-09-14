  • Home
  • Education
  • Why Is Hindi Diwas 2022 Celebrated On September 14? Know Significance, Facts

Why Is Hindi Diwas 2022 Celebrated On September 14? Know Significance, Facts

Hindi Diwas 2022: Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 9:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

National Council Of Educational Research And Training To Get Deemed-To-Be-University Status
Educational Institutions Need To Produce Students Capable Of Getting Into Industry: Finance Minister
New Education Policy To Play Vital Role In Emergence Of India As World Leader: Anil Sahastrabuddhe
Punjab Government Nod To Implement Pay Panel Recommendations For University, College Teachers
India Issues Advisory Outlining Risks For Students Planning To Study Medicine In China
Chhattisgarh CM Announces Provision For Free Education For Students From Economically Weaker Sections
Why Is Hindi Diwas 2022 Celebrated On September 14? Know Significance, Facts
Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Hindi Diwas 2022: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 annually to promote the language and its usage across the nation. Hindi is the official language in India and is quite popular in countries like- Fiji, New Zealand, Singapore, Mauritius, others. To mark the day, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will organise various programmes.

The day also marks celebrating the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha who played a crucial role in getting Hindi in Devanagari script. He was boron on September 14, 1916.

The first Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953, after the then Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru decided to commemorate this day as Hindi Diwas. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of India.

While September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Divas in India, January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day. World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 every year, with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

Click here for more Education News
Hindi language
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Announce CUET UG Result By September 15; Direct Link, Official Websites
Live | CUET UG 2022 Result Live: NTA To Announce CUET UG Result By September 15; Direct Link, Official Websites
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Exam Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Maharashtra-Born Candidates With Schooling Elsewhere Entitled To State Quota In CET: Bombay High Court
Maharashtra-Born Candidates With Schooling Elsewhere Entitled To State Quota In CET: Bombay High Court
Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link
Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 Registration Starts; Application Process, Direct Link
Shillong Medical College Being Considered: Meghalaya Health Minister PK Sangma
Shillong Medical College Being Considered: Meghalaya Health Minister PK Sangma
.......................... Advertisement ..........................