Image credit: shutterstock.com Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14

Hindi Diwas 2022: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 annually to promote the language and its usage across the nation. Hindi is the official language in India and is quite popular in countries like- Fiji, New Zealand, Singapore, Mauritius, others. To mark the day, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will organise various programmes.

The day also marks celebrating the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha who played a crucial role in getting Hindi in Devanagari script. He was boron on September 14, 1916.

The first Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953, after the then Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru decided to commemorate this day as Hindi Diwas. On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of India.

While September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Divas in India, January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day. World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 every year, with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.