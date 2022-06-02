West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022 Tomorrow; Glimpse At WBBSE Class 10 Past Pass Percentages
West Bengal Madhyamik Result: Although the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 will be declared at 9 am tomorrow in a press conference, the hard copies of the WB board 10th result mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students from 10 am tomorrow at selected camp offices .
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Class 10 Madhyamik result tomorrow, June 3. The official website -- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in will host the WB Board 10th Madhyamik results tomorrow after 9 am.
The West Bengal Board Class 10 exams were conducted in offline mode between March 7 and March 16. Over 11 lakh students registered for the WB board Madhyamik exams this year.
Last year WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were announced on July 20. The overall pass percentage last year was 100 per cent. As the WB 10th Madhyamik exams could not be conducted last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list.
In 2020, 10,17, 261 candidates had registered for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage of 86.34 per cent was higher than the 2019 pass percentage -- 86.07 per cent.
WB Madhyamik 2022 Result: How To Check
- Go to the official website -- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in
- Click on the designated WB Madhyamik result link
- Insert the login credentials, if required
- Submit and download the result and WB Madhyamik 10th result