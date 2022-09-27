West Bengal Board Madhyamik 10th Exam 2023 From February 23, Check Schedule

WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the dates of Madhyamik Pariksha, Class 10 exam 2023. According to WBBSE, the Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from February 23 and will conclude on March 4, 2023. The Madhyamik Pariksha will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm, the students will get additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. ALSO READ | CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023: Registration For Private Students Starts On September 17

Latest: Looking for Online Classes? Register for BYJU’S free trial class today, Here Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Madhyamik Pariksha will start will First Languages, followed by second languages on February 24, Geography- February 25, History- February 27, Life Science- February 28, Mathematics- March 2, Physical Science- March 3, Optional Elective Subjects- March 4. The entire 10th exam schedule is available on the official website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The Physical Education and Social Service exam will be held on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, and Work Education on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

The WBBSE has also mentioned dates for additional examinations. According to WBBSE, the Shorthand and Typewriting exams will be held at Kolkata and Siliguri only. The sewing and needle work exams will be of four hours and fifteen minutes, the music vocal and music instrumental exam will be of two hours and fifteen minutes, the Computer Application paper will be of two hours and forty five minutes and the duration of vocational paper is one hour forty five minutes.

Click here for more Education News