WBJEE 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s Direct Link To Apply

Image credit: wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE application form 2021 is available at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE application form 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) registration will end today, March 23. Candidates can fill the WBJEE application form 2021 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will conduct the entrance exam for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology courses offered by the participating institutions of the state. The exam is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

To appear in WBJEE 2021, candidates must be a citizen of India. OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) candidates are eligible to apply for only unreserved seats in all India quota. Candidates are also required to pass Class 12 final examination or should be appearing in it in 2021.

The lower age limit to apply for WBJEE 2021 is 17. There is no upper age limit for the entrance examination. However, for the Marine Engineering admission, the upper age limit is 25 years, as on December 31, 2021.

How to fill WBJEE application form

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Register and generate your login credentials.

Step3: After generating login credentials, login and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.

As per the WBJEE 2021 exam pattern, the entrance exam will have two papers – paper 1: Mathematics and paper 2: Physics and Chemistry.

Both the papers will have 100 marks each and the exam will be held as an OMR based test.

Each question will carry 1 mark. For an incorrect anwer 25 per cent marks will be deducted. No mark will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists of the entrance exam. The general merit rank (GMR) list will be prepared for both paper 1 and 2. The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list will be prepared based on paper 2.

The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes, except for Jadavpur University which will use the GMR list for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.