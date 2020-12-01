  • Home
VITEEE 2021 Registration Begins At Vit.ac.in, Know How To Apply

VITEEE 2021 Registration Date: Vellore Institute Of Technology (VIT) has started VITEEE 2021 registration at vit.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 1, 2020 10:39 am IST

Image credit: vit.ac.in
New Delhi:

VITEEE 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology has started online registration for its Engineering entrance exam, VITEEE 2021. Candidates can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form on the official website, vit.ac.in, up to March 30, 2021. As per the official schedule, VITEEE 2021 will be held tentatively from the second to the third week of April, 2021 and coundelling will start tentatively in the first week of May. Classes at VIT campuses will begin likely in the second week of July next year.

To apply for VITEEE, candidates will be required to first register at viteee.vit.ac.in and generate login credentials.

Steps To Apply For VITEEE 2021

Step 1: Registration

Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 / B.Tech.Admissions 2021 - Apply now

Under the new user section, fill in the registration form

Click on ‘Register’ to generate your login credentials

Step 2: Apply

Now, go back to the same page and click on ‘Login’

Enter the registered email ID, password and verification code

Login and fill the application form

Upload documents (if required) and pay the application fee

Apply here for VITEEE 2021

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VIT decided not to conduct the entrance exam and admitted students on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology,” VIT had said.

Click here for more Education News
