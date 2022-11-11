  • Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates Out; Register Till November 14

Candidates can complete the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 registration till November 14 through the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 6:56 pm IST

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling 2022 round 2 registration from today, November 11, 2022. Candidates can complete the UP NEET UG counselling registration process through the official website of UPNEET – upneet.gov.in. The last date to register online for the round 2 counselling is November 14, 2022. The security money can be deposited from November 11 to November 15, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

As per the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 schedule, DMET will release the UP NEET UG round 2 merit list on November 14. The choice filling can be done by candidates from November 16 to November 18. The declaration of the allotment result will be on November 20 or November 21, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online

  1. Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UP NEET UG-2022 Round 2 Registration’.
  3. Enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login.
  4. Fill in the necessary details, pay the registration fee and click on submit.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

EventsDates
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registrationNovember 11 (4 pm) - November 14 (2 pm), 2022
Submission of security feeNovember 11 (4 pm) - November 15, 2022
Merit list release date November 14, 2022
Date of online verification of recordsNovember 12 - November 15, 2022
Online choice filling November 16 (4 pm) - November 18 (2 pm), 2022
Declaration of allotment resultNovember 20 or November 21, 2022
Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutesNovember 21 - November 24, 2022
