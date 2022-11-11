UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates Out; Register Till November 14

Image credit: Shutterstock UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling 2022 round 2 registration from today, November 11, 2022. Candidates can complete the UP NEET UG counselling registration process through the official website of UPNEET – upneet.gov.in. The last date to register online for the round 2 counselling is November 14, 2022. The security money can be deposited from November 11 to November 15, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

As per the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 schedule, DMET will release the UP NEET UG round 2 merit list on November 14. The choice filling can be done by candidates from November 16 to November 18. The declaration of the allotment result will be on November 20 or November 21, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online

Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in. On the homepage, click on ‘UP NEET UG-2022 Round 2 Registration’. Enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login. Fill in the necessary details, pay the registration fee and click on submit.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates