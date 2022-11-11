UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates Out; Register Till November 14
Candidates can complete the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 registration till November 14 through the official website- upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling 2022 round 2 registration from today, November 11, 2022. Candidates can complete the UP NEET UG counselling registration process through the official website of UPNEET – upneet.gov.in. The last date to register online for the round 2 counselling is November 14, 2022. The security money can be deposited from November 11 to November 15, 2022.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link
As per the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 schedule, DMET will release the UP NEET UG round 2 merit list on November 14. The choice filling can be done by candidates from November 16 to November 18. The declaration of the allotment result will be on November 20 or November 21, 2022.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online
- Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘UP NEET UG-2022 Round 2 Registration’.
- Enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login.
- Fill in the necessary details, pay the registration fee and click on submit.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration
|November 11 (4 pm) - November 14 (2 pm), 2022
|Submission of security fee
|November 11 (4 pm) - November 15, 2022
|Merit list release date
|November 14, 2022
|Date of online verification of records
|November 12 - November 15, 2022
|Online choice filling
|November 16 (4 pm) - November 18 (2 pm), 2022
|Declaration of allotment result
|November 20 or November 21, 2022
|Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes
|November 21 - November 24, 2022