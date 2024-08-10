UP ITI Admissions 2024 First Allotment Result Out

State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT), Lucknow has announced the first merit list of UP ITI 2024 for diploma courses. Candidates who have applied for SCVTUP ITI admission session August-2024 can check their name in the UP ITI admission merit list PDF. The list comprises of applicants who have qualified for the eligibility criteria and have been allocated seats in diploma courses. State Council of Vocational Training will be holding the admission process for Government and Private ITI for technical and non-technical diploma courses.

Candidates will be required to use their registration number and date of birth to access the list.

Students who have been allocated seats in the list of UP ITI are required to visit their allocated government and private ITIs for completing the admission process. The deadline for completing the admissions is August 16, 2024.

The list is prepared by the candidates by comparing the marks of candidates in the entrance exam.

The UP ITI Counselling 2024 will be held for admission into 1,72,353 seats of government ITI and 4,58,243 seats of private ITI. Uttar Pradesh has around 334 government-run ITI institutes while 3,214 privately run ITI Institutes.

Steps to check the merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP ITI.

Step 2: On the homepage, check for the latest notification section.

Step 3: In the latest notification section click on the link for UP ITI Merit List 2024.

Step 4: In the new window login form will open.

Step 5: Fill the login form with all the details required.

Step 6: Check and download the merit list.



