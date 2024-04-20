UP Board Result Live Updates: Class 10th And 12th Result 2024 To Be Out Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results of the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for 2024 today at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in

The students will be required to enter their login credentials to check the results. They will also have the option to check the board results using the SMS facility and DigiLocker.



Here are the LIVE updates on the UP Board Result:

Apr 20, 2024 11:37 (IST) Over 55 Lakh Students Registered For Exam

According to the UPMSP, this year, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the Class 10 board examination while 25,77,997 students registered for Class 12 examinations. The total number of students registered for the board exam is 55,25,308, with over 3 lakh students leaving the exams midway.