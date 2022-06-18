Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board result 2022 class 12 declared on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 12th result 2022. The passing percentage for UP Board 12th Result 2022 was 85.33 percent. Girls fared better than boys with a passing percentage of 90.15 percent. The passing percentage of boys was 81.21 percent. Divyanshi from Fatehpur topped the UP Board Result 2022 for Class 12 with 95.40 percent.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10th Students, Access Now! Students Liked: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Here

The UP board exams 2022 were conducted between March 24 and April 13. A total of 51.92 lakh students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the 12th UP Board results by using their roll number and school code by going to the websites given below .

Websites To Check UP Board 12th Results 2022

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Upresults.nic.in

UP Board 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Click on the designated result link

Enter your roll number and school code

Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

To get a pass certificate from the UPMSP, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartment exams.

UPMSP had already announced the UP Board 10 Result 2022 earlier today. Overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 10 result was 88.18 percent.