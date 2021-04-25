University Of Jammu Begins Registrations For B.Ed. (Distance Mode) Programme

University of Jammu begins registrations for B.Ed. distance course

University Of Jammu has started the registrations for B.Ed. programme through distance mode at the official website distanceeducationju.in. The last date to apply for B.Ed.(distance) programme is May 3. The Directorate of Distance Education will be conducting the admission process on behalf of the University.

The selected candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 32, 380 through credit or debit cards or internet banking.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be in-service trained teachers in elementary education with at least 50 per cent marks in bachelor’s degree or master's degree with specialisation in Maths and Science with at least 55 per cent marks.

Those who have completed a NCTE recognised teachers course through face-to-face mode with at least 50 per cent marks.

Those with a bachelor’s degree of one sitting programme are not eligible for admission.

Once the candidates submit their application form, they will be issued a serial number which will be required to login the portal and for further admission process.

They must take out two prints out of the filled admission form to be submitted during the counselling.

The eligible candidates will be invited for counselling. The schedule for counselling will be notified later at the website.

Those who will be ineligible for the programme will be refunded their fee within 15 days. The Directorate said, “The applicants declared ineligible for admission at the time of counseling-cum-admission to the B.Ed programme must submit an application for refund of fee to the Director, Directorate of Distance Education within 15 days after being declared ineligible”.

B.Ed. course will be of two years spread over four semesters. A total of 500 candidates will be selected for the course.

Students can contact the University of Jammu’s Directorate of Distance Education at 2435248.