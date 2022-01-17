UGC Organises Virtual Workshop On Intellectual Property Rights

Image credit: shutterstock.com The online workshop on Intellectual Property Rights was organised today

The University Grants Commission on Monday (January 17) organised the online workshop for universities and colleges on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC highlighted the importance of IPR and its importance in the image of the country and its relevance in building the knowledge pool of the country and its legal aspects.

Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Shri Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, DPIIT and CGPDTM, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC addressed the inaugural session of the programme. The inaugural session was followed by the technical session which was addressed by experts from the field of Intellectual Property Rights that gave an overview on the theme.

Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education stressed upon importance of Intellectual Property as foundation of innovation, research and creativity. "Necessary steps have been taken in India to create a robust innovation and IPR culture in the country which has resulted in significantly improving the relevant innovation and IP numbers, be it the IP filing, IP grant and IP disposals," the joint secretary mentioned.