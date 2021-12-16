TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021: 49% Students Pass; Check How To Apply For Recounting

Image credit: Shutterstock TS Inter 1st year result 2021 out (representational)

Inter 1st year results 2021 TS: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 1st year or Class 11 final exam result has been declared. A total of 4,59,242 students from general and vocational streams appeared for the exam this year. A total of 2,24,012 students have qualified for the TS Intermediate second year. The overall pass percentage is at 49 per cent.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Telangana Intermediate First Year Result 2021 can be downloaded from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE said students can download their marks memo from these websites from 5 pm on December 17.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“The Students can download the Memorandum of Marks with Photo and Signature on 17-12-2021 from 5:00 pm onwards, from above said websites. Principal of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in using their user ID & password already provided by the Board,” TSBIE said.

“In case of any complaint or discrepancies found in the results, should be referred to the Board through concerned college principals,” it added.

TS Inter Result 2021: Recounting, Copy Of Answer Sheet

The board will allow recounting of TS Inter first year result. Students can also apply for online supply of scanned copy of the answer scripts.

“The candidates who wish to avail these facilities have to pay online, an amount of Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) per paper for Recounting and Rs.600/- (Rupees Six Hundred only) per paper for Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification of answer book, through TSBIE website http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Student Online Services,” the board said.

They have to select subject(s) they want to apply for recounting or scanned copy cum re verification, provide their address, email ID and mobile number.

The last date to pay the fee is December 12.