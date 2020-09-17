TS ECET Online Counselling Starts; Register Till September 23

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule of TS ECET counselling. The registration for TS ECET counselling has begun and candidates can register online till September 23 at tsecet.nic.in. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology courses in government institutions and universities across Telangana. Candidates shortlisted in TS ECET 2020 result and who have secured 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent marks (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or BSc (Mathematics) degree will be eligible to participate in the TS ECET counselling process.

For certificate verification, candidates have to upload their documents including TS ECET rank cards, TS ECET hall tickets, Aadhar cards, and SSC or equivalent marks memo, in specified formats.

“Minority candidates (Muslim / Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSECET -2020 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination will be considered for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges, if any, after exhausting all the qualified Minority candidates of TSECET-2020 in [the] final phase of counselling,” says the Council’s notice.

TS ECET Counselling 2020 Dates

Events Dates Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification September 16 to 23, 2020 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 19 to 23, 2020 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification September 19 to 25, 2020 Freezing of options September 25, 2020 Provisional Allotment of Seats September 28, 2020 Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website September 28 to October 3, 2020 Exercising options October 6 to 7, 2020 Freezing of options October 7, 2020 Provisional allotment of seats October 9, 2020 Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website October 9 to 12, 2020 Reporting at the allotted College October 9 to 12, 2020 Commencement of Class work (Tentative) October 12, 2020 SPOT ADMISSIONS [for Admission into B.E./B.Tech/B Pharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges]

The spot admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tsecet.nic.in



