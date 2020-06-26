Image credit: Tripura Institute of Technology Tripura Institute Of Technology To Introduce Three New MTech Courses

Tripura Institute of Technology has received approval from the All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for starting MTech programmes in three courses from the current session, state Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday. The courses include Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) and Embedded System, Thermal Engineering, and Data Science.

"Soon after a change in government in 2018, the target of the education department was to start M.Tech courses in the state," Mr. Nath said.

M.Tech courses in different disciplines are taught in the National Institute of Technology, or NIT, Tripura. The institute was converted from Tripura Engineering College, a state engineering college, to a National Institute of Technology in 2006.

"Earlier, the students had to travel to other states to get their M.Tech degree but with the approval for starting three new courses, at least 54 students will be benefitted. Each department will have an intake capacity of 18 students. "As there is no shortage of faculty, the courses will begin from this session," the minister said.

Tripura has six government polytechnic colleges in which 2,712 students are pursuing diploma courses, while the TIT offers degree courses in electronic and communication engineering, computer science engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering degree with around 1,100 students.