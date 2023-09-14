Top 5 Engineering Colleges In The World

Over 1,400 universities have been ranked by QS for 2023 for engineering courses.

Thousands of students in India dream of studying abroad for various reasons, ranging from better opportunities to personal growth. They are also attracted by the prospect of getting to know unfamiliar landscapes, immersing themselves in diverse traditions and gaining a global perspective on education. And thus begins the search for universities and colleges that have a good ranking and are renowned in a particular field of study. We have listed the top 5 engineering colleges and universities across the word, based on the QS World University Rankings that can help students zero down on institutes to study.

These include Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and the University of California.

The QS World University Rankings cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. Over 1,400 universities have been ranked by QS for the year 2023 for engineering courses like BE/BTech and MTech.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - United States

MIT requires all applicants to take either the SAT or the ACT. Only the ACT writing section and the SAT optional essay are not required. MIT accepts both the paper and digital SAT.

The institute has following departments:

Aeronautics and Astronautics

Chemical Engineering

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Materials Science and Engineering

Nuclear Science and Engineering

Biological Engineering

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Institute for Medical Engineering and Science

Mechanical Engineering

Stanford University - United States

Stanford University offers students an environment where they can delve into creative concepts and pursue interdisciplinary learning.

Financial support for undergraduates

Students at Stanford receive comprehensive financial aid to cover their tuition costs. Each graduate programme has its own guidelines regarding the use of Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) general test and GRE subject test scores.

University of Cambridge - United Kingdom

The Department of Engineering is one of the world's few integrated engineering departments, and it holds the distinction of being the largest department within the University. Undergraduate students benefit from a robust grounding in various engineering disciplines.

The university's engineering program spans four years and awards two degrees: a BA (with Honors) and an MEng. In the first two years of the programme, all students follow a uniform curriculum that provides them with a comprehensive introduction to the field. The curriculum includes mechanical and structural engineering, materials science, electrical engineering, and information engineering.

Application deadlines

Many scholarship application deadlines are in early December, with admission for the following year. If your course begins in January, it may be necessary to secure funding up to 18 months in advance.

It's important to secure funding or financing before starting your studies because proof of finances is mandatory for the admission at university.

To maximize your chances of receiving financial support, consider applying for various funding opportunities.

If you happen to be granted multiple full scholarships, you'll need to select one and decline the others. However, it's acceptable to hold several scholarships for smaller amounts that collectively add up to cover the full cost of your education.

University of Oxford - United Kingdom

Engineering Science

This is a four-year course, leading to a Master of Engineering degree. The first two years are dedicated to essential subjects which are integral for all undergraduate Engineering students.

In the third and fourth years of the programme, students have the opportunity to specialize in one of six engineering branches.

Biomedical

Chemical

Civil

Electrical

Information

Mechanical

Qualification requirements

PAT (Physics Admissions Test)

If you are applying for one of the following courses

For Engineering Science, students need to take the Physics Admissions Test (PAT).

The PAT, a subject-specific admissions test, consists of a two-hour hybrid format, combining online questions with a paper answer booklet.

Application

The deadline for applying for the course is October 16.

University of California, US

The application fee for international students is around $155 (Rs 12,857) while the annual tuition fee is $26,802 (Rs 22,23,207). The College of Engineering has about 40 research centers.

Application filing periods

Fall quarter/semester: October 1-November 30

Winter quarter/spring semester: July 1-31

All of the information you submit will help UC determine the amount and type of financial aid you receive. Each UC campus to which you have been accepted will calculate your aid and send you an electronic financial aid award offer.

Financial aid

Students need to apply for financial aid after enrolling at University of California. The university campuses use the information provided by the students on the FAFSA or Dream Act Application to determine what financial aid they will receive.

Financial requirements for visas

Before getting a visa, students need to prove that they have sufficient money to meet all their expenses while studying in the United States.

Academic programmes



Biomedical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering & Construction Engineering Management

Computer Engineering & Computer Science

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering

Visit universities' official websites for detailed information on course fees, scholarships, and courses.