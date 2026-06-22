TOEFL 2026 Fees Explained: Registration Cost, Rescheduling Rules And Refund Policy

Students planning to study abroad in 2026 should understand the latest TOEFL exam fees before booking their test. The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is accepted by universities across the world and is one of the most popular English proficiency exams for international admissions. The TOEFL exam fee in India for 2026 is approximately ₹18,000, including GST. The fee remains the same whether candidates choose to take the TOEFL iBT at a test centre or the TOEFL Home Edition.

Note: The Home Edition is not accepted for German student visa applications.

TOEFL 2026 Registration Cost and Exam Fees

The standard TOEFL registration fee in India is around ₹18,000, which includes GST. The base fee before taxes is approximately ₹15,254. This registration amount covers the exam and allows candidates to send their scores to up to four universities without any additional charge.

Students looking for a shorter test option can choose the TOEFL Essentials Test, which costs around ₹11,280, depending on currency exchange rates. The fee structure remains uniform across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

TOEFL Rescheduling Rules and Additional Charges

Candidates should carefully select their exam date because changing it later involves extra costs. The TOEFL rescheduling fee for 2026 is ₹5,900. Requests for rescheduling must be made at least four days before the scheduled test date through the ETS account portal.

Students who miss the regular registration deadline can still register by paying a late registration fee of approximately ₹3,900 in addition to the standard exam fee.

Other optional services also carry separate charges. Additional score reports cost around ₹1,950 per university, while a review of the Speaking or Writing section may cost up to ₹7,900.

TOEFL Refund Policy 2026

The TOEFL refund policy allows candidates to receive a partial refund if they cancel their test within the prescribed timeline. Students must cancel their registration at least four days before the exam date to qualify for refund.

Eligible candidates receive 50% of the TOEFL test fee as a refund, while the remaining amount is retained for administrative and reservation expenses. No refund is provided for cancellations made after the deadline.