TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

TNEA 2022 choice filling last date today

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will close the TNEA counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling today, September 12. Eligible candidates can complete the choice filling process on the official website- tneaonline.org. The candidates who have qualified the TNEA examination and have secured rank from 1 to 14,524 are eligible to appear for round 1 of counselling.

The DoTE Tamil Nadu will declare the TNEA counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result on September 13. Around 539 institutes are providing admission to BTech and BE programmes under TNEA 2022. Candidates will have to submit allotment confirmation by accepting or rejecting the allotted seats in TNEA round 1 seat allotment result between September 13-14, 2022. The provisional allotment list of candidates who have accepted the allotted seat will be issued on September 15. The joining and reporting date for these candidates at TNEA facilitation center (TFC) is between September 15 and September 22, 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab Enter your registration number and password Complete TNEA counselling registration and choice filling Select a seat as per your rank and pay the counselling fees Click on 'submit', and take a print out for further reference.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling.