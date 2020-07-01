  • Home
Three Indian Institutes of Technology have signed an agreement with the University of Alberta, Canada, to provide Joint Doctoral Degree Programs (JDPs).

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 1, 2020 6:00 pm IST

Apart from IIT Roorkee, other two IITs partnering to provide Indian and Canadian students with JDPs are IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.
New Delhi:

Three Indian Institutes of Technology have signed an agreement with the University of Alberta, Canada, to provide Joint Doctoral Degree Programs (JDPs). Under this collaboration, according to a statement from IIT Roorkee, one of the three partnering IITs, the JDPs create a two-way flow for academic exchange, giving Canada university and IIT students the chance to undertake research at the partner institution for six months up to a year and providing them with international experience and special certification upon graduation.

Other two IITs partnering to provide Indian and Canadian students with JDPs are IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

Under the program, each collaborating institution will admit up to a maximum of two Joint Degree students each academic year for the Joint Degree Program.

“This agreement will begin a new chapter in strengthening India-Canada ties in the education sector. IIT Roorkee looks forward to bolster and formalize our long-standing research collaboration with UAlberta since the 1980s,” said an elated Prof Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

Apart from improving the quality of exposure of our students, the JDP agreement will hopefully catapult our research collaboration to greater heights, Prof Chaturvedi added.

During their JDPs, collaborating professors from University of Alberta and the IITs will serve as joint supervisors, identifying research projects for students to pursue during their doctoral studies.

“These programs create new opportunities to equip doctoral students with perspectives and skills that will benefit a global society. When we connect with leading international institutions such as the IITs, we’re fuelling new capacity for teaching, learning, and research, Dr. David H. Turpin, President, University of Alberta said.

Both University of Alberta and participating IITs have agreed to create doctoral fellowships that will provide financial support in the form of a monthly stipend to cover the cost of accommodation and meals for JDP students during the duration of their visit, the statement said.

