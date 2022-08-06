  • Home
Telangana TS CPGET 2022 Exam Date Sheet Out; Paper Pattern, Shift Timing Here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the exam dates for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 7:33 pm IST

Telangana TS CPGET 2022 Exam Date Sheet

TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the exam dates for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2022. The Telangana CPGET 2022 examination schedule is available on the official website -- cpget.tsche.ac.in/CPGET. The CPGET 2022 entrance exam for admission to post graduate courses will commence on August 11. The examination will be held in three different shifts at designated test centres across the state. Shift one is scheduled from 9:30 am to11:00 am, the second shift is scheduled from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The TS CPGET 2022 will commence from August 11 onwards and will conclude on August 23, 2022. The duration of the entrance exam will be of 90 minutes. The TS CPGET question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) questions for 100 marks.

Direct Link: TS CPGET 2022 Exam Schedule

The university will release the CPGET 2022 hall tickets on the official website through a separate notification. Once released, candidates can download it using the application number and date of birth. The candidate who qualifies the entrance exam will be admitted to various courses through the process of web-based counselling.

Osmania University is conducting the TS CPGET 2022 examination to provide admission to aspirants into various post graduate courses, diploma courses and 5-years integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2022-23.

