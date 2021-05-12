Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass In Class 10, Marks To Be Based On Internal Assessment

Telangana SSC result 2021: Class 10 students to be awarded grades based on internal assessment

The School Education Department, Telangana has announced that all SSC or Class 10 students are to be declared pass. “Government hereby accord permission to the Director of Government of Examination, Telangana to declare the results as pass for all the students of class 10 studying in government, aided, private unaided and all schools during the academic year 2020-2021,” reads the official notification on Telangana SSC result 2021 reads.

The government has reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state and it has been decided “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks.”

The school education department has announced that all the students of Class 10 studying in Government, Zila Parishad, aided and private unaided and all schools under various arrangements during the academic year as a one-time relief measure considering the challenges faced due to the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Telangana government had decided to cancel SSC exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will upload the marks at the official websites-- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana board last year, as well, allotted marks on the basis of scores obtained in internal assessment exams. As many as 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the Telangana were promoted last year. The Telangana SSC exams began on March 19, 2020. Three exams out of the total 11 were conducted before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March; the rest were postponed.

While Class 10 exams have been cancelled this year and now all students will be declared pass, for the postponed Class 12 or Inter exams, a decision will be taken in the first week of June, after reviewing the COVID situation, and students will be informed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of exams.

The Telangana Government, this year, has also promoted 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination.