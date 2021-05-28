TS Inter exams 2021: Practical exams for second year students have been postponed

In view of the pandemic situation and the lockdown in the state, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced the postponement of practical examinations for second-year Intermediate students until further notice. The TS Inter practical exams for second-year students were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7. A review on the matter will be conducted in the first week of June, and the new TS Inter time table will be announced 15 days before the exams begin, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said in a press release on May 27.

“It is hereby informed to all the students, parents and principals of the junior colleges that, considering the present prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the state, the practical examinations of intermediate (IPE-2021) for second-year general courses, first and second-year vocational courses, which were scheduled from May 29-June 7, are postponed until further orders,” TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

The regular Inter (Class 12) exams for second-year students were also postponed in April due to the Covid surge in the state. TS Inter exams were earlier set to be conducted from May 1 to May 19.

Telangana Class 10 or SSC exams, earlier slated to be conducted from May 17, had also been cancelled considering the risk involved in holding exams.

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its Class 10 board exams and the postponement of Class 12 board exams, several states including Telangana decided to scrap TS HSC exams 2021.

Telangana Class 10 or HSC results were announced last week based on the internal assessments. The state has declared ‘all pass’ this year.