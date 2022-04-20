Telangana Board TSBIE Extends Intermediate Exam Fee Deadline With Rs 5,000 Late Fee

Image credit: shutterstock.com Telangana Board intermediate exams will be held from May 6 to 24

Manabadi TS Inter Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the exam fee deadline for the intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations. The intermediate exam fee deadline has been extended to April 21 with a late fee of Rs 5,000. "All those students who have not paid fees are requested to utilise the final opportunity and remit the examination fees in their colleges," TSBIE notification mentioned.

Telangana State Intermediate Board has extended last date for payment of exam fee by a day... With a late fee of Rs 5000, which is ironic or if not tragic, because I suspect many who didn't pay up yet is because they didn't have the requisite money in hand #TSBIE @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/4cEVmdhMF1 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 20, 2022

The principals of junior colleges in Telangana are informed to collect the examination fee from students from April 20 to 21, and to remit the examination fee using payment gateway by April 22, read the TSBIE notification.

The Telangana Board will conduct the inter first year exams from May 6 to 23, and second year exams from May 7 to 24. The exam will be held in offline mode for all the students. The detailed schedule for the first, second year exams is available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.