  Telangana Board TSBIE Extends Intermediate Exam Fee Deadline With Rs 5,000 Late Fee

Manabadi TS Inter Exams 2022: The intermediate exam fee deadline has been increased to April 21 with a late fee of Rs 5000. "All those students who have not paid fees are requested to utilise the final opportunity and remit the examination fees in their colleges," TSBIE notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 7:47 pm IST | Source: NDTV

Telangana Board intermediate exams will be held from May 6 to 24
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Manabadi TS Inter Exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the exam fee deadline for the intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations. The intermediate exam fee deadline has been extended to April 21 with a late fee of Rs 5,000. "All those students who have not paid fees are requested to utilise the final opportunity and remit the examination fees in their colleges," TSBIE notification mentioned.

The principals of junior colleges in Telangana are informed to collect the examination fee from students from April 20 to 21, and to remit the examination fee using payment gateway by April 22, read the TSBIE notification.

The Telangana Board will conduct the inter first year exams from May 6 to 23, and second year exams from May 7 to 24. The exam will be held in offline mode for all the students. The detailed schedule for the first, second year exams is available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

