Teachers called to schools in Aurangabad tomorrow

All teachers in Aurangabad city and 50 per cent of them in the rural areas of the district will have to be present in their respective schools on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 11:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

Aurangabad:

While schools in Aurangabad were expected to start from June 15, there is no clarity on the issue, the official added.

Teachers have been asked to undertake meetings of management committees as well as other activities to get schools ready for classroom teaching, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

