Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020: Class 10th Result To Be Declared Shortly At tnresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 is expected to be declared at 9:30 am, on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TN DGE) is expected to declare the result of class 10 or SSLC today, August 10, at 9:30 am. Of total 9 lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 exams can check their result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
Owning to COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the SSLC exam and results have been postponed. TN SSLC exams were scheduled from June 15, but the state government had decided to cancel board exams amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases.
Follow live updates here:
Live updates
After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their TN SSLC result 2020 at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
TN Class 11th Result Declared On July 16; 92.3 Per Cent Pass
The Class 12th or plus two result was announced on July 16 in which 92.3% of students had passed. A total of 7,99,717 candidates had appeared for the plus two exams in March.
Tamil Nadu 11th Result Declared On July 31; 96.04 Per Cent Pass
On July 31, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared class 11th results. Nearly 7 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 96.04% of total students have passed.
TN SSLC Result 2020: How To Check
Onced Declared, candidates will be able to check their result from tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in by following these steps:
Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.
From the homepage, find and click on the TN SSLC result 2020 link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit and view result in the next page.