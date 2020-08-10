Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020: Class 10th Result To Be Declared Shortly At tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 Likely Today At Tnresults.nic.in, Dge1.tn.nic.in And Dge2.tn.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TN DGE) is expected to declare the result of class 10 or SSLC today, August 10, at 9:30 am. Of total 9 lakh students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 exams can check their result at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Owning to COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the SSLC exam and results have been postponed. TN SSLC exams were scheduled from June 15, but the state government had decided to cancel board exams amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases.



Follow live updates here: