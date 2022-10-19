Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Hindi Imposition

  • Home
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi and urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language.

Updated: Oct 19, 2022 2:43 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi and urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language. The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, contended that the recommendation submitted to the President on September 9, are against the state languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

"The House expresses concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, are against the two-language policy resolution moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the then Prime Minister Thiru Nehru to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as Official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on Official language," the resolution said.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the House. AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said his party favoured the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the State.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

