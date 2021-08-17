  • Home
  • Education
  • Take Education Institutions Into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka Chief Minister

Take Education Institutions Into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka Chief Minister

Chairing a meeting on the progress of the higher education department, Chief Minister Bommai discussed the implementation of NEP elaborately.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 10:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 3.18 Lakh Candidates Register On DU Admission Portal
AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
IP University Extends Application Deadline For PG Merit-Based Programmes; Details Here
IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New MSc Programmes; Application Open
DU Admission 2021: First Cut-Offs For BSc Physics, Maths From Last Year
Take Education Institutions Into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka Chief Minister
Karnataka Chief Minister has underlined the need to take educational institutions into confidence before NEP implementation
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday underlined the need to take the major educational institutions in the state into confidence for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). Chairing a meeting on the progress of the higher education department, Chief Minister Bommai discussed the implementation of NEP elaborately, a statement issued by his office said.

"Karnataka is the first state to implement the NEP in the country. Therefore, it was suggested that the major educational institutions across the state should be taken into confidence regarding the implementation of the NEP. It was also suggested that the NEP should be implemented on an experimental basis," the statement read.

The Chief Minister was told that the guidelines have already been issued on the NEP. Bommai instructed that a policy should be formulated to establish the Karnataka State Education Commission and other arrangements. It was also decided to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the state from 32 per cent to 50 per cent in the come days.

The Chief Minister insisted upon upgrading the BEd, DEd and other related courses to complement the implementation of the National Education Policy. The Chief Ministers suggested starting a Technical Education School in the district so that the youth can find employment. Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and other senior officials were present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 3.18 Lakh Candidates Register On DU Admission Portal
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 3.18 Lakh Candidates Register On DU Admission Portal
AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results
AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results
Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia
UPMSP Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams
UPMSP Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................