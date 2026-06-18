11 Schools From Uttar Pradesh Feature In National Cleanliness, Green Campus Rankings

Swachh and Green School Rating 2026: Eleven schools from Uttar Pradesh have secured a place in the national rankings under the Government of India's Swachh and Green School Rating (SHVR) 2025-26 programme, highlighting the state's performance in promoting cleanliness, environmental sustainability and student-friendly campus practices. The selected institutions include government schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), central schools and a private school, reflecting broad-based participation across categories.

Government Schools Dominate State's Representation

Among the government schools selected at the national level are PM Shri Primary School Italia Mafi in Sambhal (Rank 12), Primary School Chokhapur in Pilibhit (Rank 25), PMV Kanya Ganchhapa in Chitrakoot (Rank 27), Primary School Sahajani in Bareilly (Rank 29), Composite School Aamgaon in Budaun (Rank 36), and Upper Primary School Kutubpur Labdaula in Saharanpur (Rank 55).

Two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas also featured prominently in the national list. KGBV Hariharpur Rani in Shravasti secured Rank 9, while KGBV Konch in Jalaun was ranked 14.

Other institutions from Uttar Pradesh that made the list include Air Force School, Manauri, Prayagraj (Rank 31) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gajokhar, Varanasi (Rank 46). In the private school category, Dayawati Modi Academy-1, Meerut, secured Rank 4.

11 Of 20 Nominated Schools Make Final National List

A total of 20 top-performing schools from Uttar Pradesh were nominated for national-level evaluation, of which 11 secured a place in the final rankings. Across the country, 191 schools were selected under the SHVR 2025-26 ratings.

The Basic Education Department has also decided to honour the state's top 20 schools to encourage wider adoption of cleanliness, sustainability and environmental best practices across educational institutions.

How Schools Were Evaluated

Schools were assessed under the SHVR framework on parameters including sanitation, water conservation, energy efficiency, waste management, green campus development and community participation.

Multi-Level Verification Process

The selection process began with schools conducting self-assessments through the SHVR portal. This was followed by district- and state-level verification and re-evaluation. The highest-performing institutions underwent further scrutiny before the final national rankings were prepared.

Officials, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said the entire process was conducted digitally to ensure transparency and maintain quality standards. Securing a place in the national rankings after clearing multiple levels of assessment is being viewed as a significant achievement for schools under the state's Basic Education Department.