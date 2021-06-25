  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s Decision To Cancel 12th Board Exam

Supreme Court Appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s Decision To Cancel 12th Board Exam

The Supreme Court appreciated Andhra Pradesh’s decision to cancel the Class 12 board exam.

Education | Reported By A Vaidyanathan, Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 3:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Government Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Andhra Pradesh Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Won't Allow AP Class 12 Board Exams Unless Sure Of 'No Fatality': Supreme Court
Supreme Court Questions Andhra Over Holding Class 12 Physical Exam; Directs To Submit File Notings
Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Final Decision On Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board Exam Expected Today
Supreme Court Appreciates Andhra Pradesh’s Decision To Cancel 12th Board Exam
Supreme Court appreciated Andhra Pradesh's decision to cancel Class 12 board exams
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Friday appreciated Andhra Pradesh’s decision to cancel the Class 12 board exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated that all state boards must declare 12th results by July 31. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and demand from all opposition parties and parents.

Latest :  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to apply now

The Andhra Pradesh’s lawyer informed top court that after the sentiments expressed by the Court, the chief minister decided to cancel the Class 12th examination and a notification is likely to be released soon.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said, “Covid is unpredictable and harsh. We appreciate the stand taken by the Andhra Pradesh government. All is well that ends well. So, we end the proceedings in this case.”

Andhra Pradesh government said it would come up with a scheme for assessing the marks of Class 12 students soon.

The Court had yesterday warned the state that even if there is one fatality while conducting the Class 12 exam, the state government will be held responsible and the Court may award compensation of Rs one crore done by some states.

By late evening, the state government finally called off the board examinations which were slated to be held in July.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Goes Live: Doubt Clearing Session On CBSE Board Exams Today
Live | Education Minister Goes Live: Doubt Clearing Session On CBSE Board Exams Today
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live: When, Where And How To Check Odisha Matric Result
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live: When, Where And How To Check Odisha Matric Result
What Students Have Asked Education Minister For His Live Session
What Students Have Asked Education Minister For His Live Session
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Soon, Check Direct Link Here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Soon, Check Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................