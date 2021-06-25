Supreme Court appreciated Andhra Pradesh's decision to cancel Class 12 board exams

The Supreme Court of India on Friday appreciated Andhra Pradesh’s decision to cancel the Class 12 board exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated that all state boards must declare 12th results by July 31. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The Andhra Pradesh’s lawyer informed top court that after the sentiments expressed by the Court, the chief minister decided to cancel the Class 12th examination and a notification is likely to be released soon.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said, “Covid is unpredictable and harsh. We appreciate the stand taken by the Andhra Pradesh government. All is well that ends well. So, we end the proceedings in this case.”

Andhra Pradesh government said it would come up with a scheme for assessing the marks of Class 12 students soon.

The Court had yesterday warned the state that even if there is one fatality while conducting the Class 12 exam, the state government will be held responsible and the Court may award compensation of Rs one crore done by some states.

By late evening, the state government finally called off the board examinations which were slated to be held in July.