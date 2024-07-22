Study Abroad: Top 3 Management Universities In Singapore

With a strong global reputation and legacy in education, Singapore has become the top choice for international students. Students who want to study management in Singapore can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024. According to the ranking, the National University of Singapore comes in first position, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) holds the second rank.

Here is the list of top three management universities in Singapore:

National University of Singapore

It is a national research university in Singapore. It was officially founded in 1980 after the merger of the University of Singapore and Nanyang University. The university offers degree programs in various branches at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including law, arts and social sciences, engineering, business, sciences, medicine and dentistry, design and environment, computing, and music. It is a leading university as per the QS ranking.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

It is a research public university. It has about 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in various disciplines such as engineering, business, science, medicine, humanities, arts, social sciences, and graduate colleges. NTU has achieved 100% Green Mark Platinum certification for all its eligible building projects.

Singapore Management University

Also known as SMU, it is a public university in Singapore. It was established in 2000. SMU enrolls about 10,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs in various disciplines such as business administration, business analytics, economics, financial services, information systems management, law, accountancy, and the social sciences. It holds the third rank in the ranking.