National Science Olympiad Results 2024-25 Released, Check Steps To Download

SOF NSO Result 2024-25: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the results for the National Science Olympiad (NSO) 2024-25. Students can access their results by visiting the official website. The SOF organises several Olympiads annually, including the National Science Olympiad (NSO), International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), International English Olympiad (IEO), International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO), International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO), International Hindi Olympiad (IHO), and International Computer Olympiad (ICO).

These Olympiads are conducted for students of all age groups in India and abroad. Students interested in participating can apply through the SOF website. The exam schedules and award details for each Olympiad are also available on the website.

SOF NSO Result 2024-25: Steps to Check

Visit the official Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) website.

Navigate to the section titled "NSO 2024-25 Results."

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click the "Submit" button to view your results.

Once the results are displayed, download or print a copy for future reference.

The National Science Olympiad (SOF NSO) is an annual academic competition organised by SOF for students in classes 1-12 to assess their knowledge and skills in scientific reasoning and logical ability. The curriculum of the SOF Olympiad is designed to offer young students a platform to identify and nurture their academic talents in the field of science, preparing them for the competitive world from an early age. Olympiads, as prescribed by NEP, facilitate the development of problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and cognitive skills in students.

This section provides answers to all your queries regarding the SOF NSO Olympiad, including exam dates, frequently asked questions, awards provision, and most importantly, participation in the competition. Our objective is to encourage students to showcase their talent and improve their know-how in the field of science to achieve success in their academic and professional endeavours.

National Science Olympiad (NSO) Eligibility Criteria Level 1:

Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognised by SOF are eligible for National Science Olympiad (NSO). Students from particular classes can appear for that class's Olympiad only. Other than this there are no eligibility criteria.

National Science Olympiad (NSO) Eligibility Criteria Level 2:

Only students from classes 3-12 are eligible to take part in the level 2 exam of NSO. There is no level 2 exam for the students of classes 1 and 2. Class-wise top 5% of the participating students in the level 1 exam are selected for the level 2 exam.

Exam and result schedule