Science Olympiad Foundation To Soon Release Results For IMO 2024-25

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) will soon release the results of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) 2024. Students who participated in the Olympiad will be able to check their results on the official website by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their roll number for accessing the results. The IMO exam was held on October 22, November 19 and December 12, 2024. The IMO is conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) to promote mathematical talent among students from classes 1 to 12.

Steps to download the SOF IMO Result PDF

Step 1: Visit the Official Website-sofworld.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results' section.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the format: School Code – Class – Roll No.

Step 4: Fill in any additional details if required.

Step 5: Click on the "View Result" button to view your results.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The SOF IMO results provide detailed information about marks and rankings, international rank, zonal rank and school rank.

The winners of the award will be entitled to receive cash prizes, medals, and certificates. The students securing the top 3 ranks will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals along with their prize money of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively. Students with top 3 zonal ranks will get cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,500, respectively. The top three school rank holders will receive cash awards of Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500, and Rs 1,000, respectively.

SOF was established by leading academicians, scientists and media personalities with the aim of promoting Science, Mathematics, Computer Education, English, Social Studies, General Knowledge, Hindi and professional courses. Science Olympiad Foundation has been striving for over 25 years to promote scientific attitude and temperament through innovative activities and use of IT in learning process that involve school students across the globe.