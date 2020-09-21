Unlock-4: States Open Schools For Students Of Classes 9-12

After the central government, at the end of August allowed the partial reopening of schools on voluntary basis, several states came up with guidelines and precautionary measures and have opened the schools today. Schools across the country had been closed from mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now some have opened their gates for face-to-face “guidance” for the students of Class 9 to Class 12. However, this reopening is voluntary and parents had to give a written consent allowing their children to visit the schools.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the visits of the students and the teachers have been arranged in a staggered manner. Maintaining a physical distance of six-feet between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory. The other safety measures including the use of masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

While states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Punjab have resumed voluntary doubt-clearing face-to-face classes from today, Delhi and Karnataka have decided to continue the online classes.

Schools Re-Open For Some Classes

Several schools in Andhra Pradesh have been resumed partially from today for the students of Classes 9-12. Speaking to ANI, a Vijayawada School headmistress said: “We are opening our school from today as per the orders of the Education Commissioner. All teachers will come. Only students of Classes 9 and 10 are allowed. All SoPs are being followed.”

#AndhraPradesh: Schools reopen partially in Vijayawada from today.



"We are opening our school from today as per the orders of the Education Commissioner. All teachers will come. Only students of classes 9th & 10th are allowed. All SoPs are being followed," says a headmistress. pic.twitter.com/q0xugixvuL — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The Assam Government has allotted different days of the week to different classes. Students of Classes 9-12 can visit their schools for “guidance and counselling” from today. A detailed guideline issued for the purpose says that Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are for the students of Classes 9 and 12, and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for Class 10 and Class 11. These guidelines, as per the Assam Government, will be operative for a period of 15 days, and it will be modified or renewed after taking into consideration the situations prevailing at that time.

Half The Staff

Schools in Himachal Pradesh have resumed from today for the students of Classes 9-12. The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday, September 18. The schools in Himachal Pradesh have been opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff.

On similar lines, the Nagaland Government, has partially resumed the schools from today for the students of Classes 9 to 12, on a "voluntary basis", to seek academic guidance. However, only those students, teachers and non-teaching staff were permitted today to visit the schools who reside in areas outside containment COVID-19 containment zones.

In Punjab, too, students of Classes 9 to 12 have visited their schools in areas outside containment zones.