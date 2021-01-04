Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry

  • Home
The schools in Puducherry and Karaikal have re-opened for half-a-day from 10 am to 1 pm from today. Full-day classes would be held from January 18.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 5:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

All schools here and in Karaikal re-opened on Monday with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. The schools remained shut for nine months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Today, the institutions re-opened for half-a-day from 10 am to 1 pm.

Students were subjected to thermal scanning to assess their body temperature, a source said. The premises of schools were disinfected as per the standard operating procedures before being re-opened. Attendance was not insisted upon and letters of consent from parents were made necessary.

Already, students in Class 10, 11 and 12 have been attending classes from December 17 in view of the public exams in the next few months. Full-day classes would be held from January 18. Attendance ranged between 80 to cent per cent, the source said.

