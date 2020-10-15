School Reopening/Not-Reopening Issue: What States Have Decided So Far

“States and UTs can reopen schools, colleges and education institutions after October 15,” read the MHA guidelines issued for reopening of schools on October 5. Unlock 5 guidelines gave several relaxations under which it also allowed states to make a decision on reopening school from October 15, analysing the situation themselves. However, several states have decided on a later date as it can lead to an immediate outburst.

A few states including Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, have decided not to reopen schools, others like Punjab have declared reopening of schools. A few schools resumed classes from September 21 on a voluntary basis for Classes 9-12, as advised by the Centre earlier during Unlock 4.

What States Have Decided So Far



Delhi: Delhi government has decided not to reopen the schools till October 31.

Punjab: The Punjab government will reopen schools and coaching institutions from October 15 in a graded manner. Students of only Classes 9-12 will be permitted to attend schools with parental consent and without making attendance compulsory, according to a statement. However, online classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday said schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 will reopen from October 19. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools. After proper consideration by the government, it was decided that classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 of all boards outside containment zones will be resumed, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has refrained from reopening of schools till November 2.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Government has put on hold reopening of primary and middle schools in the state for now, school Educational Minister Inder Singh Parmar said. The state has partially reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 with limited students since September 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said, adding that the government may consider increasing the strength of these classes gradually.

Chhattisgarh: Schools in the state will continue to remain closed.

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of reopening schools anytime soon, saying her government will take a call on the issue only after mid-November. In an administrative review meeting in North Bengal, Ms Banerjee said a decision in this regard will be taken after Kali puja on November 14.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government has put a stay on reopening of schools.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has declared a midterm holiday from October 12 to 30. The online classes have also been suspended. The government said it will take a call on the issue after evaluating the situation.