  • Home
  • Education
  • ‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal

‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Considering the international trend and the possibility of a third wave of Covid, the Chief Minister said that resuming schools in offline mode will only put children’s life at risk.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 5:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Students Not To Be Denied Admission In Schools Due To Unavailability Of TC: Manish Sisodia
School Fees: Can’t Ignore Acute Financial Pressure On Parents Due To COVID, Delhi To High Court
West Bengal Has More Girl Students Than Boys In Schools: Survey
Madhya Pradesh School Reopening: Classes 11 And 12 To Reopen From July 26 With 50% Capacity
Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes
Exodus From Private Schools: No Money For Fees, Tamil Nadu Students Join Government Schools
‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Schools in Delhi will not reopen soon, Arvind Kejriwal said
New Delhi:

Schools in Delhi will not resume for offline classes anytime soon. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that till vaccination is not complete, “we cannot take risk” with children. The announcement came as a response to a question when asked when schools will reopen in Delhi as many states have announced resuming classes in offline mode.

Considering the international trend and the possibility of a third wave of Covid, the Chief Minister said that resuming schools in offline mode will only put children’s life at risk.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave, the Delhi Government had ordered the suspension of physical academic activities in schools and colleges from mid-April.

Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools, however, have been allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit. All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
IMA Seeks Removal Of 1-Week Posting Provision For Medical Interns In AYUSH Medicine
IMA Seeks Removal Of 1-Week Posting Provision For Medical Interns In AYUSH Medicine
NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed; New Details Here
NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed; New Details Here
Puducherry Puts Off Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Following Plea From Parents
Puducherry Puts Off Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Following Plea From Parents
High Court Directs Nagaland Government To Reopen Anganwadis
High Court Directs Nagaland Government To Reopen Anganwadis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................