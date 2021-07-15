‘Can’t Take Risk’: Delhi Schools Not To Reopen Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Schools in Delhi will not reopen soon, Arvind Kejriwal said

Schools in Delhi will not resume for offline classes anytime soon. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that till vaccination is not complete, “we cannot take risk” with children. The announcement came as a response to a question when asked when schools will reopen in Delhi as many states have announced resuming classes in offline mode.

Considering the international trend and the possibility of a third wave of Covid, the Chief Minister said that resuming schools in offline mode will only put children’s life at risk.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave, the Delhi Government had ordered the suspension of physical academic activities in schools and colleges from mid-April.

Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools, however, have been allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit. All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.