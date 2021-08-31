Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States

Image credit: Shutterstock School reopening on September 1: State-wise updates (representational)

School reopening on September 1: After months of closure, schoolchildren will go for offline classes tomorrow in many states. With a decline in the number of Covid cases, states have decided to reopen schools for physical teaching-learning activities, especially for higher classes. Staggered timings, physical distancing, consent from parents are among measures introduced by states to ensure health and safety of students, teachers and other staff members.

Some states have also said that even if offline classes begin tomorrow, the online classes will continue as well and it will be up to parents and students whether they want to continue studies from their homes or at schools.

Here are state-wise school reopening updates.

Tamil Nadu School Reopen Date 2021

Tamil Nadu schools are reopening tomorrow for Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance. The government has issued SOP for reopening schools, according to which schools will function six days a week and classes and sections will be split into batches of up to 20 students, who will sit in one room.

The SOP said if no additional rooms are available, then students will be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on alternate days.

The government further said online or distance learning will continue as well.

Delhi School Reopening

Thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement in classrooms are among measures announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening of schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Students, teachers and other employees living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges, the government said.

The government also said online classes will continue along with offline classes.

Rajasthan School Reopen News

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools on September 1 for Classes 9 to 12, along with universities, colleges and coaching institutes.

Classes will be conducted in sessions and 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session.

While schools are reopening tomorrow for Classes 9 to 12, there is no confirmation yet on when classes will resume for lower classes, Rajasthan’s school education department had earlier said.

UP School Reopening

After calling students of Classes 9 to 12 for physical classes, the Uttar Pradesh schools are reopening tomorrow for Classes 1 to 5.

"The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior government official had said.

School Reopen In MP

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to open schools tomorrow for Classes 6 to 12. Earlier, the government had allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit schools.

It will be mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents. School management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.