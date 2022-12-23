  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter

'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter

Students are requesting CBSE to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datasheet soon.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 4:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Opens Application Link For Facilities Required By Children With Special Needs; Schools To Submit Details
CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheets Awaited; Where, How To Download CBSE 2023 Time Tables
CBSE 2023 Exams Start On February 15; Board Expected To Announce Complete Class 10, 12 Datesheets Soon
CBSE Warns Students Against Fake Website, Asks Them Not To Make Payments On That Portal
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Know About Competency-Based Questions; Update On Class 10, 12 Time Table
CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 Per Cent Questions In Class 10, 30 Per Cent In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based
'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter
CBSE 2023 Datesheet
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the date sheet soon. Once the datesheet is out, it will be available for download on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

RecommendedUnlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Earlier, the board announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start on February 15, 2023 and the practical exams will start on January 1, 2023. "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official stated.

Requesting CBSE to release the datesheet a student twitted: "I request cbse to Please release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 of session 2022–23. So that students can prepare themselves in a better way".

Another student said, " Will CBSE release datesheet for CLASS X and XII Exams session 2022-23 or not? This delay has now made some students to think that, whether CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted or not."

While another student reacted, "Why is CBSE Not Releasing Datesheet?????? I am Looking at My Phone Every Now and Then! Is This just a Rumour that the Datesheet will Release Anytime?".

Students need to check the official website of CBSE frequently to get the latest update on Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheet 2023. Till the date sheet is released by the board students can practice from the subject-wise sample papers available on the website.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2023 Result Out; Grievances On Final Answer Key To be Accepted From December 26
CLAT 2023 Result Out; Grievances On Final Answer Key To be Accepted From December 26
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
Kota Coaching: Chorus Grows For Weekend Offs, Gaps Between Internal Tests Amid Students Suicides
Kota Coaching: Chorus Grows For Weekend Offs, Gaps Between Internal Tests Amid Students Suicides
JEE Advanced 2023 Date Announced; Details On Application Date, Eligibility, Syllabus
JEE Advanced 2023 Date Announced; Details On Application Date, Eligibility, Syllabus
Approaches To Different Modes Of Teaching, Learning, Exam Assessment Among UGC Guidelines
Approaches To Different Modes Of Teaching, Learning, Exam Assessment Among UGC Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................