'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter

With no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the date sheet soon. Once the datesheet is out, it will be available for download on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the board announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start on February 15, 2023 and the practical exams will start on January 1, 2023. "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official stated.

Requesting CBSE to release the datesheet a student twitted: "I request cbse to Please release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 of session 2022–23. So that students can prepare themselves in a better way".

I request #cbse to Please 🙏 release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 of session 2022–23. So that students can prepare themselves in a better way. #educationminister #exam #cbsedatesheet #boardexam — Prashant Kumar (@grand_captures_) December 20, 2022

Another student said, " Will CBSE release datesheet for CLASS X and XII Exams session 2022-23 or not? This delay has now made some students to think that, whether CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted or not."

WILL CBSE release datesheet for CLASS X and XII Exams session 2022-23 or not?

This delay has now made some students to think that,whether CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted or not. — Kartik (@Kartik186371631) December 21, 2022

While another student reacted, "Why is CBSE Not Releasing Datesheet?????? I am Looking at My Phone Every Now and Then! Is This just a Rumour that the Datesheet will Release Anytime?".

Why is CBSE Not Releasing Datesheet??????



I am Looking at My Phone Every Now and Then!



Is This just a Rumour that the Datesheet will Release Anytime?#CBSEBoardExam2023 @cbseindia29 — Ishu Raj (@Ishu_Raj05) December 20, 2022

Students need to check the official website of CBSE frequently to get the latest update on Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheet 2023. Till the date sheet is released by the board students can practice from the subject-wise sample papers available on the website.