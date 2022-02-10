RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Postponed; Now From Mar 24

Image credit: Shutterstock RBSE Rajasthan board 10th, 12th exams from March 24: Official (representational)

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Rajasthan Class 10, 12 board exams scheduled to begin from the first week of March has been postponed. The exams will now begin on March 24, and date sheets will be released soon, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) spokesperson Rajendra Gupta told Careers360.

The board in January announced that the final exams will begin from March 3 and date sheets will be available in the first week of February.

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla had in January said that more than 20 lakh students will take the Class 10, 12 final exams this year from 6074 centres.

All sensitive and hyper sensitive examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance, the minister had informed.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” the minister had tweeted.

Strict action will be taken against candidates who cheat in their exams, the minister added.

Practical examinations for Class 12 students scheduled to start on January 17.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, RBSE did not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. It had to come up with an alternative scheme to assess students and declare their results.